Tunisia: National Dialogue - Advisory Commission On Economic and Social Affairs Convenes Saturday

4 June 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Advisory Commission on Economic and Social Affairs is convening for its first meeting on Saturday at Dar Dhiafa in Carthage, kicking off the national dialogue, its Chairman Bar President Brahim Bouderbala stated to TAP.

Several civil society organisations, political parties supporting the July 25 process and national personalities, as well as guest university professors who confirmed their participation.

They are the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts, the Tunisian Union of Agriculture and Fisheries, the National Union of Tunisian Women and the Tunisian League of Human Rights.

In statements to the media, leaders of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) affirmed their rejection of the dialogue proposed by the President of the Republic.

The participants will focus, during this first meeting, on finalising the calendar of the next meetings, the issues that will be raised in conjunction with the economic and social aspects.

Bouderbala assured that a press briefing will be given at the end of each meeting to inform the media and public opinion of the conclusions and agreements reached.

