Zimbabwe: Former Minister Kagonye D-Day Set

Spread This News

FORMER cabinet minister Petronella Kagonye will know her fate in a matter she is accused of personalising computers donated to her constituency on June 8.

The judgment was supposed to be delivered on Friday but Magistrate Vongai Guuriro Muchuchuti was not available due to personal matters.

The matter was postponed to June 8 for judgement by another magistrate.

She is being accused of personalising 20 computers donated to her constituency by the Postal and Telecommunication Regulation Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz).

Kagonye was also asked to explain how the donated computers ended up with her brother Evans, who did not depose an affidavit except verbally stating that he handed them to his sister's secretary.

Just two months ago, she was acquitted of two other counts were she was accused of criminal abuse of office.

Kagonye was accused of swindling Shingiriro Housing Cooperative of US18 000 after she allegedly received money promising them residential stands.

However, the court ruled there was insufficient evidence to build a case against her.