Zimbabwe: Pomona Dumpsite Saga Continues - Minister Vows Its Irreversible

Spread This News

LOCAL government minister, July Moyo, has defended the controversial Pomona Waste Management project awarded to a shadowy company, Geogenix BV, saying it is irreversible.

The US$344 million Pomona Waste to Energy Project was fronted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son, Collins, together with family friend, Delish Nguwaya.

Harare mayor, Jacob Mafume, had suspended the deal Thursday following a special council meeting.

Defending the deal, Moyo condemned the reversal, saying it was cheap political grandstanding and no one could challenge the cabinet which approved it.

"It is confounding that a group of councilors have decided to, once again, appraise this project and in the process causing needless delays and, with it, the risk of jeopardising investor appetite.

"We condemn this conduct, which amounts to cheap political grandstanding at the expense of the country, and it is therefore necessary to state that the project will not be stopped unless done so by judicial action," Moyo said.

He added: "All the recommendations from this process went to cabinet, which is the highest executive authority, for approval, and a lower organ cannot violate the principle of subsidiarity.

Moyo said the waste management project, amongst other benefits, will create employment, generate power and assist in refuse management.

"Government wishes to advise that, in consummating this transaction, rigorous processes to ensure that Council and the country at large derive maximum benefits were undertaken."

Geogenix BV, a company blacklisted in Europe, was awarded the project without going to tender under Moyo's directive in June last year.

This was done after the minister had suspended Mafume.

The company is expected to turn waste into energy and city of Harare will be paying at least US$22 000 a day and US$14,600,000 a year, translating to more than US$344 million for 30 years according to the contract.