Ethiopia: Detained Journalist Temesgen Desalegn Physically Assaulted By Police: Family Members

3 June 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Journalist Temesgen Desalegn, the owner and managing director of the Amharic weekly magazine, "Fitih", was beaten by security forces while he was in jail, his brother Tariku Desalegn told Addis Standard.

Tariku stated that he, along with his elder brother and two friends, went to the Third Division Police Station, commonly called Sostegna, yesterday in Addis Abeba to visit Temesgen.

Describing the scene, Tariku said that during their talks with Temesgen, they couldn't hear each other well due to very loud noises and they asked the police to tell him (Temesgen) to come closer to hear each other better. That is when two policemen started beating Temesgen, Tariku recounted.

According to Tariku, the security forces beat the journalist in front of many people who were there to visit their detained loved ones. He further stated that he had the chance to meet Temesgen in a private room in the jail and said his eyes were swollen and his clothes were tattered.

Temesgen was arrested on May 26 on suspicion of "inciting riots and creating public mistrust on the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and the government." He has been prosecuted since then.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X