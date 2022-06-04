Kenyan Deputy President Holding a Machete? No, Image Altered

3 June 2022
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Tess Wandia

An image showing Kenyan deputy president William Ruto holding a machete over his right shoulder has been circulating on Facebook.

Ruto is vying for the presidency in the Kenyan general election scheduled for 9 August 2022.

The image, posted on a Facebook page with more than 43,000 followers, has been shared widely since April.

But where was this photo taken and was Ruto really holding a machete? We checked.

Ruto held baton, not machete

A reverse image search reveals that the image has been manipulated to add the machete.

The original photo first appeared online as early as 16 December 2021, in an article published by Kenyannews.co.ke. It shows Ruto holding a decorated baton, not a machete.

The image posted on Facebook has been digitally manipulated.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X