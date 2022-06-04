Namibia: Thousands in 'Lucky Draw' for 48 Vaccination Posts

THOUSANDS of unemployed candidates flocked to the offices of the Zambezi regional Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) yesterday to have a chance at 48 temporary positions in an apparent draw.THOUSANDS of unemployed candidates flocked to the offices of the Zambezi regional Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) yesterday to have a chance at 48 temporary positions in an apparent draw.

Pieces of paper with the word 'yes' or 'no' written on them would determine whether a position was landed or not.

Jobseekers who drew one of the 48 'yes' papers will be employed for three months as part of an annual mass vaccination campaign.

Acting chief animal health technician Michael Sinvula during a media briefing yesterday said they could not shortlist fewer people, because they did not want to be accused of employing the same people every year.

"Therefore we invited everyone who applied - whether you are experienced or unexperienced. We hope that through combining them, the inexperienced will learn something from those who are qualified during the employment period," he said.

Sinvula said they have divided the 48 'yesses' equally among three boxes - one for experienced candidates, one for inexperienced candidates, and one for San people and candidates with disabilities.

The selection process was not welcomed by animal health graduates, who say it is unfair for them to have to compete with inexperienced candidates.

"I have been without employment since I graduated in 2019. Over 5 000 people have applied, and they did not shortlist according to qualifications. It's not fair. I am qualified and need that N$3 500 - even if it's temporarily," one applicant said.

Another applicant, Justin Maembelo, said the process is putting those who are qualified for the job at a disadvantage, since it is based on the luck of the draw.

" It seems like qualifications no longer count, because we have to be competing with those who are not qualified. Also,how sure are we that there are any 'yesses' in these boxes? It's a scam, and they have wasted our time," he said.

An advertisement last month stated that applicants with basic knowledge of cattle handling, pet vaccination, the Namibian livestock identification and traceability system, and previous volunteer work with DVS would have an added advantage.