Tanzania: Relief As Cricket Regains Stronghold in Isles

CRICKET is back in Zanzibar and soon the sport will reclaim its glory in the Isles staying away from course for over six decades.

The Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has commended JHL Enterprises from India for completing a construction of the cricket oval being part of the recently constructed sports arena in the Isles.

President Mwinyi also thanked the firm's Managing Director Jilesh Himat Babla for his part in designing the high quality cricket oval besides other multi-sports courts and grounds at the centre.

The quality sports arena has been constructed at Fumbe area, Zanzibar West District B in Unguja Island.

The sports centre, besides hosting all types of indoor and outdoor games, it will be among the favourite tourist destinations in Zanzibar, according to President Mwinyi.

Explaining further, President Mwinyi said the centre will be used to advertise the Isles tourist attractions abundantly found in both Unguja and Pemba Isles.

Additionally, the JHIL Enterprises Managing Director, Babla assured President Mwinyi that his firm will continue cooperating with the government through the responsible ministry to ensure the project is successfully executed.

He said his firm will ensure it continues to serve well both sports and tourism sectors.

Earlier the Isles Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports, Tabia Maulid Mwita said when the project will serve thousands of tourists and residents when it completes.

The Indian entourage in the Isles involved popular global cricket stars from Europe and India, according to the statement issued from Zanzibar State House's information desk.