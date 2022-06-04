Tanzania: State Allocates 11.45bn/ - for Roads Repair Countrywide in 2022/23 Fiscal Year

THE government has said that it has allocated an emergency fund amounting to 11.45bn/- in the 2022/2023 financial year which will be used in roads rehabilitation countrywide.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, David Silinde, said in the National Assembly on Friday that the government was fully committed to continue allocating an emergency basket fund for road repair and rehabilitation across the country.

The minister was responding to a main question posed by Mafinga Urban legislator, Cosato Chumi (CCM), who had demanded to know if the government had plans, so far, to allocate emergency funds for road repair.

"When will the government allocate money in its emergency basket for road rehabilitation in the country?" queried the Mafinga Urban Member of Parliament.

In his response, Mr Silinde said the government through the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) has continuously allocated funds on an average of 5percent of the total budget for the Roads Fund each year.

"In the 2022/2023 fiscal year, the government has allocated 11.45bn/- emergency budget for road repair and rehabilitation countrywide," noted the deputy minister.

According to Mr Silinde, the government will continue to allocate emergency funds for repairing roads as well as improving roads infrastructures as per availability of money, with the aim of boosting the roads network which is under TARURA.