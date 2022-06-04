Tanzania: Yanga Pick New Boss in July 10 Polls

YOUNG Africans have picked July 10th as a day for the club's general elections to elect the president, the vice-president and five members who, together, will form the club's Executive Committee.

For the first time, Yanga will have a president and the vice-president at the helm of the club and this happens to be part of the ongoing transformations recently endorsed by the club.

In his media briefing on Friday, the club's Election Committee chairman Malangwe Mchungahela said election forms will begin to be disbursed from today up to July 9th.

He also disclosed that they have extended election period for the club's branch leaders to two weeks in order for them to completely fulfill the task before the general elections.

"Until now, some of the branches have not completed their respective elections which initially were set to be accomplished by May 30th this year as such; we extend them for two weeks," he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of their NBC Premier League title decisive match against Coastal Union on June 15th at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Young Africans are on the battlefield preparing for the encounter.

A win on the day will see them become the new champions of this season as they will attain 67 points which mathematically cannot be reached by any other team on the table, hence achieving their target of clinching the club's 28th league title.

In their remaining four matches, Yanga just need one win to accomplish the mission and the ball is already in their court to ensure that they amicably fulfill their set up goals.

In his media briefing recently, the club's Competitions Director Thabit Kandoro called on the fans to continue rallying behind in order to do well in all their remaining league fixtures.

"We still need fans' support in our upcoming four matches so that we can generate victories and be able to finish the season on a front pedal and we are looking forward to produce deserved wins," he said.

Additionally, Kandoro pointed out that three players Juma Shaban, Khalid Aucho and first choice goalkeeper Djigui Diarra have already departed to represent their national teams in the looming AFCON qualifiers.

"We hope the trio will return immediately to join their colleagues in camp so that together, they can intensify preparations for the remaining league games of the season," he said.

Yanga sit comfortably at the summit of the 16-team log with 64 points from 26 matches and they are the only side yet to taste the bitter pill of defeat.

They have won 19 matches, recording seven draws and netting 42 goals in the process while their closest pursuers; Simba from their 25 matches, they have won in 14 fixtures, drawing nine matches, conceding two defeats and scoring 33 goals.

On third place are Namungo with 37 points from 26 matches similarly to the fourth-placed Azam who also have pocketed 37 points from 26 duels whereas Geita Gold complete the top five slot with 36 points garnered from 26 matches.