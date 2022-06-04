Namibia/Burundi: Shipanga, Fredericks Out Due to Covid-19

BRAVE Warriors assistant coach Paulus Shipanga and midfielder, Dynamo Fredericks will miss today's Afcon qualifying match against Burundi due to Covid-19.

The Namibia Football Association reported that the two had tested positive for Covid-19.

"This is a huge blow to the team even though we had measures in place to avoid such incidents but there is nothing much we can do about it, we will just have to work around it and do with what we currently have," coach Bobby Samaria was quoted as saying.

"The assistant coach plays a major role in the team and especially on game day. I'm however confident in the abilities of the rest of the technical team and the boys," Samaria added.

The match kicks off at 15H00 and will be broadcast live on SuperSports (Variety 4 Africa 229 in Namibia and 205 in South Africa).