Sudan: Adama Dieng Urges Sudanese to Participate in Political Settlement

Khartoum — The UN-appointed for human rights in Sudan, Adama Dieng, has urged the Sudanese people to participate and to contribute to the political settlement in Sudan.

This came at a press conference he held Saturday on the situation of human rights in Sudan at the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Khartoum.

Dieng has welcomed the release of politicians and the lifting of the state of emergency, explaining that the main objective of his visit is to continue monitoring the human rights situation in the country during this period.

He noted that the results of his visit will contribute to the dialogue that will start on June 15.

He affirmed his concern and follow-up, along with the authorities to the events that took place yesterday (Friday) on the anniversary of the sit-in dispersal, along with a number of other issues.

Dieng said that during his visit, he met with government officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice and the Human Rights Commission, as well as with male and female human rights defenders.