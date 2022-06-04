Namibia: Lister Bags Honorary Award

VETERAN journalist and founder of The Namibian Gwen Lister was awarded the German Africa Foundation's 'Honorary Award' on Tuesday.

The Namibia Media Trust's board chairperson received the award to recognise her courageous and critical reporting on South Africa's apartheid policies in Namibia, and her exceptional commitment to press freedom.

Lister, in her acceptance speech, thanked the German Africa Foundation for recognising journalism's essential role in building better societies.

She added that she accepts the award in the hope that it will draw attention to the fact that the battle to save journalism must find resonance not only with citizens across the globe, but governments too should commit more than mere lip service to ensure its survival.

"They must defend, promote and protect press freedom even when politicians themselves are on the receiving end of those who should neither be lap dogs nor attack dogs, but true watchdogs over the public interest," she said.

She added that ways and means must be found to increase support to media development, and condemn increased risks to the safety of those trying to fulfil this role in non-democratic and democratic societies worldwide.

Lister added that where press freedom is at risk, other fundamental rights are in danger too.

"It is inevitable that democracies will die in darkness without good journalism which has, can and does change things for the better," Lister noted.