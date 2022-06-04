Egypt: Agriculture Minister, Eib Official Discuss Future Projects

Agriculture Minister El Sayyed el Quseir discussed on Friday 03/06/2022 with Lars Anwandter, senior loan officer at the European Investment Bank (EIB) future projects in various agricultural domains.

Quseir welcomed the bank's participation in the UN climate conference, COP27, to be hosted by Egypt in November and the possibility to take part in national projects under the umbrella of the presidential "Decent Life" initiative.

The minister also welcomed EIB's contribution to projects, set to be launched by the Agriculture Ministry during the COP27 to strengthen the flexibility and resilience of the agricultural systems in face of the climate crisis.