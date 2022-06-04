Nigeria: 2023 - Despite Missing Screening, Group Asks Buhari to Make Jonathan APC Consensus Candidate

"At this crucial time, we know Jonathan will lead this country very well. If Jonathan is the consensus candidate, he will win the election convincingly."

A group, the Goodluck Nigeria Ambassadors (GNA), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to make former President Goodluck Jonathan the consensus candidate of the ruling party.

The group made this known during a procession at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Jonathan neither participated in the screening exercise of the party nor submitted the presidential nomination forms procured in his name.

During the screening exercise earlier in the week, Mr Jonathan was in Milan, Italy, attending a high-level advisory board meeting of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council).

The party screened 23 aspirants and barring any last-minute changes, it will hold its presidential primary from June 6 to 8.

Umar Waja, one of the coordinators of the group, dismissed the just concluded screening of the 23 presidential aspirants of the party, stating that what matters most is the adoption of Mr Jonathan by Mr Buhari.

"Mr President has made it clear that as far the governors are concerned, they have adopted their own concept of bringing out their successors. So they should also allow him to bring his successor. Th.at is why we want Mr President to bring in Jonathan as the consensus candidate.

"At this crucial time, we know Jonathan will lead this country very well. If Jonathan is the consensus candidate, he will win the election convincingly."

Mr Waja added that the ex-president has a lot to offer the country.

"We saw what he did during the last six years when he was piloting the affairs of this country. We need him at this crucial time because Nigeria needs to be united and we believe that he will be the only person that will unite this country so that he will take us to the promised land where we ought to be and where we should be," he said.

Since President Muhammadu Buhari told governors that we will pick his successor, different groups have been pushing for different aspirants.

Also, governors have been meeting to find a suitable candidate they can present to the president.