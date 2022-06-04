Nigeria: 2023 - APC Group Asks Court to Disqualify Tinubu

The group, in an affidavit deposed to support the suit, said there are discrepancies in Mr Tinubu's educational history, date of birth, State of origin among others.

Gaskiya Youth Movement, a youth group that says it is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to disqualify Bola Tinubu, one of the party's presidential aspirants.

Umar Iliyasu, Suleiman Baba and Abubakar Adamu, on behalf of the group, filed a suit on June 2 with the APC, Mr Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, respectively.

Mr Iliyasu, who claims to be APC member in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, in the affidavit he deposed to support the suit, stated that Mr Tinubu's educational history is not consistent with the educational history submitted in 1999 when he contested for Lagos State governor.

The court document also claimed that Mr Tinubu has discrepancies in his date of birth. In addition, questions were also raised on the state of origin of the former governor.

In the affidavit, Mr Iliyasu said the March 29, 1952, date on the form filled by Mr Tinubu is not his real age. He posited that the aspirant misled the electoral body in the forms filled.

"The second defendant presented an incorrect educational history and inconsistent date of birth in his forms and ought to be disqualified from seeking or contesting for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. 1999 (as amended).

"Except this court makes an order for disqualification of the 2nd defendant from contesting the primary election of the APC presidential election and restrain the 3rd defendant from presenting him for election, the 2nd defendant will seek and present himself for election, contrary to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And the plaintiff and 1st defendant will not be in a position to enforce the violation of the constitution against the 2nd defendant."

Consequently, the plaintiff, among other prayers, asked the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining Mr Tinubu from participating or presenting himself in any primary elections with any political party in Nigeria to be nominated as a presidential aspirant for the 2023 elections.

Mr Tinubu has 30 days to respond to the originating summon.

This is the latest in the series of challenges against the presidential aspiration of Mr Tinubu.

Last month, a member of the party wrote a petition against him on the basis of his educational qualification.

Sagir Mai Iyali, also from Kano, asked the APC presidential screening committee to disqualify Mr Tinubu, citing discrepancies in his educational qualification.

"From the information contained in prior submissions to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), particularly in 1999, Mr Tinubu presented a false claim, on oath, of his attendance at University of Chicago from 1972-1976.

"It is clear now that these claims are false. Not only was this filed in the INEC form with a declaration on oath on December 20 1999, it was also contained in an affidavit of loss sworn to before the High Court of Lagos, Ikeja Registry, December 29th 1998.

"The latter claim that seeks to transpose history is untenable. Mr Tinubu has to show proof he attended University of Chicago or he must stand disqualified as the opposition is in possession of these same documents. Over the years, the identity of Asiwaju Bola Anmed Tinubu has been shrouded in secrecy," the petition reads.

Although Mr Tinubu submitted information to INEC in 1999, on his education, that turned out to be false, he has said that it was done in error by his political ally who filled the form for him.

The Chicago State University graduate was later cleared by the Lagos State House of Assembly which investigated the matter.

Mr Tinubu is the frontrunner for the APC ticket although he is expected to face a stiff challenge from other aspirants including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also recently indicated that he would like to pick his successor, a development that could put an end to the aspirations of Mr Tinubu and the other 22 presidential aspirants of the APC.

Meanwhile, Mr Tinubu has continued with his quest to be the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

On Thursday, ahead of the June 6 primary election, while speaking with delegates in Ogun State, he went on some sort of emotional outburst.

"If not for me that stood behind Buhari he wouldn't have become the president," Mr Tinubu told the delegates in Yoruba.

"He (Mr Buhari) tried the first time, he failed, the second time, he failed, the third, he failed, he even wept on national television and vowed never to contest again but I went to meet him in Kaduna and told him he will run again, I will stand by you and you will win, but you must not joke with Yorubas and he agreed.

"Since he became the president, I have never got ministerial slots, I didn't collect any contract, I have never begged for anything from him, it is the turn of Yoruba, it is my turn."

Mr Tinubu said he was also instrumental in Dapo Abiodun becoming the Ogun governor, as well as Yemi Osinbajo becoming vice president.

He equally referred to Mr Abiodun as "this one", a phrase many considered to be offensive and disrespectful.

The outburst may not be unconnected with the pronouncement by Mr Buhari that the APC governors should allow him to pick his successor.

"In keeping with the established internal policies of the party and as we approach the convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023," the president said at the meeting with the governors which was also attended by the APC National Chairman, Abdulahi Adamu.

On Friday, Mr Tinubu later walked back on his statement on the president, saying he was misquoted.