Nigeria: I'm Not an Emperor, Ogun Governor Says After Tinubu's Visit

4 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Olasunkanmi Akinlotan

"I am not an emperor by any chance and this is not my family inheritance."

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said he is holding the position he occupies in trust for the people of Ogun.

Mr Abiodun spoke after the visit to the state by the APC presidential aspirant and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu was in Abeokuta to woo the state's delegates ahead of the party's presidential primaries next week.

"I am not an emperor by any chance and this is not my family inheritance," Mr Abiodun said in a Twitter post Friday.

"I am holding this position in trust for all the people of this state, and I have vowed to be fair, just, and equitable and this is the solemn agreement I made between the Almighty God and myself."

On Thursday, while addressing the delegates, Mr Tinubu had addressed the Ogun governor in a manner many believed was disrespectful to his position.

"This one sitting behind me here, could he have become governor without me?" Mr Tinubu said, referring to the governor.

"We were at the stadium, they tore all his posters. Even the party flag, they didn't want to hand it over to him; I was the one who brought it.

"If he wants to meet God at the right place, he must know that without God and me, he would not have become governor."

But in his response, the governor appeared not to be offended by Mr Tinubu's comments, promising the presidential aspirant he would do "the right thing."

"We have listened to our national leader; he has spoken in our dialect. I do not have a doubt in my mind as to why our leader has come," said Mr Abiodun, who had pledged support to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, another aspirant and an indigene of the state.

"Our leader, our people have listened to you very well. I am sure they have digested everything you said. Rest assured that we will do the right thing. We shall do the right thing.

"You have stated clearly as to why power must come not just to the south but to the southwest. Our leader may God grant you the desire of your heart.

"I want to wish you and the rest of the members of the team well and I pray that God will be with you and the almighty will take you back to Lagos, take you back to Abuja and be with you as you round off your consultation tomorrow. thank you very much."

