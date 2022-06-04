Nigeria: 201 Residents Land in Hospitals After Inhaling Chemicals in Kano

4 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
"The cylinder chemical explosion occurred on Friday at about 4:00 p.m., at Sharada Industrial Area."

Two hundred and one residents of Sharada Quarters, Kano, were on Friday reportedly hospitalised after inhaling chemicals from a cylinder dismantled by metal scrappers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims were rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Sharada Industrial Hospital and Ja'en Hospital, for urgent medical attention.

The Kano Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nuradeen Abdullahi, confirmed the incident to NAN in Kano.

"The victims were suffocated and unconscious," he said.

A witness, Sani Muhammad, said the victims collapsed and became unconscious after inhaling toxic substance from the cylinder dismantled by some metal scrappers.

He said the chemicals contained in the cylinder escaped into the air and made those who inhaled it to become unconscious.

The Chief Medical Director of Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Hussaini Muhammad, said they received over 70 victims out of which 65 were now in stable condition.

"Thirty-five victims received treatment at Sharada Industrial Hospital and 96 at Ja'en Hospital," he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Faruk, visited some of the victims at the hospital.

She was represented by the Humanitarian Affairs Permanent Secretary, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo.

The minister commended the hospitals managements, NEMA, SEMA and the Nigerian Red Cross, for their support to the victims during the incident.

She assured that the ministry would support the victims.

NAN reports that NEMA, Nigerian Red Cross and Kano State Emergency Management Agency were part of the rescue team.

