Namibia: Back Women's Football - Tjongarero

THE minister of sport, youth and national service, Agnes Tjongarero, says women's football has boundless potential.

Evidence of its ongoing impact can be found in the countless adolescent girls and women whose lives have improved for the better through football, she remarked during the launch of the 'Namibia Strategic Plan for Women's Football' (2022-2025) at the Namibia Football Association headquarters yesterday.

Referring to the strategic plan, the minister said the roadmap is meant to improve access to football for girls and women countrywide.

"It emphasises the importance of holistic education, enhancing life skills among our athletes, creating a career pathway as well as creating opportunities for both players and stakeholders in the football community," said Tjongarero, whose keynote address was delivered by director of sport Erwin Ndjavera.

"The strategy focuses on developing and sustaining the women's football brand and the support for the game at all levels, and that it also makes emphasis on the importance of building the right relationships for the benefit of women in football."

Tjongarero noted that the strategy "speaks to the government's objectives and will assist us in reaching our vision. I am committed to strengthen our relationship with the NFA for the benefit of women's sport and for the nation".

The initiative is a milestone for sport in Namibia and promises great rewards if implemented well.

She said the strategic plan needs support to get off the ground and keep moving, and that it must start with the ministry, partners and stakeholders believing that investing in women's football will make a difference.

The Fifa Normalisation Committee for Namibia's chairperson Bisey Uirab said the strategic plan would serve as a guide for the NFA and stakeholders on how to develop women's football. In that respect, it will complement the Galz & Goals youth project.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The pillars are participation, talent pathway, excellence and performance, governance and leadership, education and capacity building and visibility and sustainability," said Uirab.

He said the strategic plan provides a roadmap for the vision to grow women's football and make it the preferred sport for girls in Namibia.

"It aligns with Fifa's objectives to grow the mass participation in women's football, enhance the commercial value through effective marketing for the women's game and strengthening of the national teams," he noted.

NFA acting technical director Jaqueline Shipanga added that the impact of smart partnership with Unicef and GIZ for the Galz & Goals movement had enormous positive effect.

"Over the past 10 years, we have seen a significant change in attitude and social behaviour among players coming into the senior national team," she said.