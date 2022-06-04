Tanzania: VP Mpango Pushes for Renewable Energy Use

Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango is seeking cooperation between Swedish truck maker, Scania and Tanzanian investors in transport sector to boost renewable energy use in the sector and reduce environmental pollution.

Dr Mpango yesterday talked with company's head of technology, Fredrik Wijkander, during which he welcomed the company to Tanzania to collaborate with Tanzanian businesspeople and investors in transport sector to spread technology of renewable energy.

This was revealed yesterday upon his visit to the company in Stockholm, Sweden. On his part, Mr Wijkander thanked the Vice President for visiting the company, and congratulated Tanzania for its efforts to combat environmental pollution.

He said the company was impressed by various changes occurring in the country, including improvements in investment sector, a situation which encourages them to cooperate with Tanzania in transport sector, especially in area of logistics.

Dr Mpango is in Stockholm, Sweden, to attend the 'Stockholm+50' conference, an international meeting convened by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), to be held for two days from yesterday.

The meeting is aimed at enhancing implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), especially on environment, and discussing about economic sustainability in fighting Covid-19.

Stockholm+50 will be collaborative and multi-stakeholder in nature, open to all participants who are invited to share experiences and initiatives to protect the planet and contribute to sustainable and inclusive development, one of them being a sustainable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The meeting will comprise an opening segment, four plenary meetings, three leadership dialogues, and a closing segment.

The meeting is to be attended by heads of state and governments from various nations as well as environmental stakeholders. It will commemorate the 50 years since the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment that made the environment a pressing global issue for the first time.

Some 122 countries attended, and participants adopted a series of principles on the environment, including the Stockholm Declaration and Action Plan for the Human Environment.

The United Nations Environment Programme was created as a result of the conference. Mr Maurice Strong, Secretary General of the 1972 event, said the lasting message from the event was a "realization that man has come to one of those seminal points in his history where his own activities are the principle determinants of his own future."

Now, 50 years after that Stockholm meeting, the world faces a triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution and waste, nature and biodiversity loss, as well as other planetary ills that are affecting current and future prosperity and wellbeing.

An unhealthy planet threatens human health, prosperity, equality and peace, as the world has seen only too clearly in Covid-19.

It also threatens the achievement of the SDGs. UN Secretary General António Guterres has described the triple planetary crisis as "our number one existential threat" that needs "an urgent, all-out effort to turn things around."