Tanzania: After Pablo Exit, Simba to Overhaul the Squad

AFTER going separate ways with Head Coach Pablo Franco, Simba have announced to reshuffle the squad by bringing on board new players who will help the club achieve its objectives next season.

The Msimbazi Street Reds who have failed to defend their two major titles in the name of Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) and Premier League they won last term, have only remained with Mapinduzi Cup in their cupboard.

While at Simba, he guided them to an overall 35 matches in all competitions, 10 games in CAF Confederation Cup where he managed five wins, one draw and four defeats.

In the NBC Premier League, he was in charge of 20 encounters of which he stamped 11 wins, 7 draws and 2 losses while in the ASFC, out of five fixtures he commanded, he won four games and conceding one defeat.

However, despite the good statistics, the management saw it vital to sack him with five league games to play before the end of the season while insisting that procedures to recruit his successor are underway.

"As a club, we have not succeeded to meet objectives we set up for the unfolding season after surrendering two major titles meaning that we need to get back on the drawing table to make new changes.

"It was a hard decision to let go a high- profiled coach of Pablo caliber, but for the interest of the club and after knowing that targets which the two sides agreed on have not been achieved, there was no other option," said Simba's Media and Communications Manager Ahmed Ally recently.

Concerning restructuring the squad, he pointed out that they will do massive signings in the upcoming season while offloading some of their players whose performance is no longer going at par with the team's ambitions.

"We are aware that there are many speculations of players being linked to join us next season but what I can assure Simba fans is that they should keep calm and wait for major recruitments," said him.

Replying on why they released Pablo early before the end of the season, he said to them, the campaign is already over saying they want the incoming coach to take full responsibilities with the team during pre-season so that his DNA should easily be injected.

Though unconfirmed, Moroccan coach Mohammed Errad who currently train APR of Rwanda and Florent Ibenge of RS Berkane are believed to be on Simba radars to navigate the club.

Meanwhile, South Africa's side Amazulu FC are said to have shown interest to hire the services of Pablo who was serving his first tenure of African football at the helm of the Msimbazi street giants.