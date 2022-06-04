Rwanda: Miss Rwanda Organiser's Bail Ruling Set for Friday

Nyarugenge Intermediate Court will on Friday, May 3, issue a bail ruling on the appeal of Dieudonne Ishimwe, commonly known as 'Prince Kid,' who is suspected of various accounts related to sexual harassment.

The CEO of Rwanda Inspirational Backup, the company that formerly organised the Miss Rwanda beauty pageant, is pinned on two charges- which are soliciting or offering sexual favours, and harassment.

Ishimwe and his lawyer Emeline Nyembo appealed challenging the decision to remand him. Ruling on his appeal will follow the bail appeal hearing which took place on May 26.

The decision to send him on 30 days remand was ruled by Kicukiro primary court on May 16, saying that there are reasonable grounds to suspect Ishimwe of having committed the crimes he is being prosecuted for.

Bail hearing on appeal was held in camera (closed to the public) upon request of the prosecution, arguing that it was in the protection of witnesses, and that the case also has elements that can endanger public morals.

Ishimwe was arrested on April 26, over charges related to sexual abuse towards contestants of the beauty pageant on various occasions, and he appeared before court for the first time on May 11.

He started organising Miss Rwanda in 2014 and had seen the annual event become one of the most popular in the country.

However, on May 9, the government announced the official halt of his company from organising the annual beauty pageant, following several allegations of misconduct and abuse towards contestants.