Morocco: 27th International Book Fair Opens in Rabat

2 June 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The 27th International Book and Publishing Fair (SIEL), organized by the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, kicked off Thursday in Rabat.

The opening ceremony of this edition organized in partnership with the wilaya of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region and the commune of Rabat, was held in the presence of André Azoulay, advisor to HM the King, Mehdi Bensaid, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Aouatif Hayar, Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, Abdoulaye Diop, Senegalese Minister of Culture and Communication, and several ambassadors accredited to Morocco.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X