Morocco: 27th International Book Fair Opens in Rabat

Rabat — The 27th International Book and Publishing Fair (SIEL), organized by the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, kicked off Thursday in Rabat.

The opening ceremony of this edition organized in partnership with the wilaya of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region and the commune of Rabat, was held in the presence of André Azoulay, advisor to HM the King, Mehdi Bensaid, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Aouatif Hayar, Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, Abdoulaye Diop, Senegalese Minister of Culture and Communication, and several ambassadors accredited to Morocco.