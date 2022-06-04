Mali - International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Strongly Condemns Killing of Two Red Cross Aid Workers

2 June 2022
International Committee of the Red Cross (Geneva)
Bamako/Nairobi/Geneva, 2 June 2022--The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is shocked and saddened by the violent deaths of two Red Cross aid workers who were killed yesterday, during an attack by armed men in the Kayes region of Mali.

The aid workers were on their way back from a field visit to the Malian town of Kayes when their car was attacked. Both colleagues sustained fatal injuries during this attack. Two other members of the team survived and are deeply affected by this tragedy. The area where the aid workers drove was considered relatively safe. One of the killed employees was a staff member of the Netherlands Red Cross, the other aid worker was a staff member of the Malian Red Cross.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is deeply concerned about the worsening security situation in the Sahel region. This violence, and the specific targeting of humanitarian workers, makes it hard for Red Cross teams to provide the needed assistance to vulnerable communities in the region.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement extends its sincerest condolences to the families of those killed in the 1 June attack, and to their colleagues and friends.

Aid workers are not a target.

