Morocco: Monkeypox - First Confirmed Case Is Under Close Medical Supervision (Minister)

3 June 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The first confirmed case of monkeypox reported in the Kingdom is currently under careful monitoring by the Moroccan authorities, said Thursday Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas.

This case, coming from a European country, has been treated in accordance with the health protocol in force, said Baitas during a press briefing at the end of the Council of Government, held under the chairmanship of the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, noting that the contact cases have undergone laboratory tests in application of preventive health measures.

The detection of this first case was made through the system of vigilance set up by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, noting that the detection is done accurately and seriously.

"The Ministry of Health and Welfare works with the seriousness required, especially since we are on the eve of a tourist season that is important", he stressed.

