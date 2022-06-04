Morocco: Khouribga - Moroccan and Burkina Faso Film Clubs Sign Partnership Agreement

4 June 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Khouribga — An agreement of partnership, cooperation and coordination between film clubs in Morocco and Burkina Faso was signed on the occasion of the 22nd edition of the International Festival of African Cinema (FICAK) held in Khouribga.

The agreement was signed, on the Moroccan side, by Ahmed Masmoudi, Jilali Boujou and Iz-eddine Gourirane, members of the board of the National Federation of Film Clubs in Morocco (FNCCM), and by the President of the Federation of Burkina Faso Film Clubs (FBCC), Germain Bessin, on the Burkina Faso side.

The cinema of Burkina Faso is the guest of honor of the 22nd edition of the FICAK, held from May 28 to June 4 in Khouribga under the patronage of HM King Mohammed VI. Five films by renowned Burkina Faso filmmakers were screened on this occasion.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X