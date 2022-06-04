Morocco: Khouribga - Moroccan and Burkina Faso Film Clubs Sign Partnership Agreement

Khouribga — An agreement of partnership, cooperation and coordination between film clubs in Morocco and Burkina Faso was signed on the occasion of the 22nd edition of the International Festival of African Cinema (FICAK) held in Khouribga.

The agreement was signed, on the Moroccan side, by Ahmed Masmoudi, Jilali Boujou and Iz-eddine Gourirane, members of the board of the National Federation of Film Clubs in Morocco (FNCCM), and by the President of the Federation of Burkina Faso Film Clubs (FBCC), Germain Bessin, on the Burkina Faso side.

The cinema of Burkina Faso is the guest of honor of the 22nd edition of the FICAK, held from May 28 to June 4 in Khouribga under the patronage of HM King Mohammed VI. Five films by renowned Burkina Faso filmmakers were screened on this occasion.