Tunisia: National Dialogue - Participants Invited to Propose Their Visions for Country's Future

4 June 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The 1st meeting of the Advisory Committee for the New Republic kicked off on Saturday at Dar Dhiafa in Carthage, under chairmanship of law professor Sadok Belaid, with attendance of politicians, public figures and civil society representatives who support the July 25 process.

A process rejected by the political forces that formed a parliamentary majority, including in the first place the "Ennahdha" movement.

Chairman and coordinator of the Committee Belaid called the participants to propose in writing, their conceptions and visions of the country for the next forty years and how to convert them into constitutional texts and institutions capable of implementing them.

Among the participants, President of the Tunisian League of Human Rights (LTDH) Jamel Msallem, a delegation of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) led by Samir Majoul, President of the National Union of Tunisian Women (UNFT) Radhia Jerbi.

Financial expert Ahmed Karam and former minister Ahmed Friaa, former deputies, artists and others are present.

The meeting is also attended by political actors such as Abid Briki, Secretary General of Tunisia Forward Party Mongi Rahoui (PPDU leader), Zouheir Maghzaoui (Echaab party), Zouheir Hamdi (People's Movement) and Imed Hammami (former leader of Ennahdha).

