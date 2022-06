The Ministry of health, further to its strong acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) surveillance, has identified laboratory-confirmed cases of Circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus (CVDPV) in Eritrea. The Ministry declares this one unusual public health event as an outbreak according to the International Health Regulation (IHR) 2005.

As of 3 June 2022, the Ministry with its partners has taken the necessary measures to respond to this unusual event.

Ministry of health

Asmara

3 June 2022