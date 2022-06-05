Tunisia: Mongi Rahoui Dismissed From PPDU Over Participation in National Dialogue

Tunis/Tunisia — The United Democratic Patriots Party (PPDU) decided to definitively dismiss leader Mongi Rahoui from the party over his participation in the 1st meeting of the Advisory Committee for the New Republic.

The PPDU explained this decision in a press release issued on Sunday, by Mongi Rahoui's obstinacy to go against the party's position which had expressed its unwillingness to participate in the National Dialogue Committees' works.

The PPDU political bureau decided to withdraw the membership of Mongi Rahoui from the party in compliance with the party's rules of procedure and in order to preserve its unity and guarantee the independence of its political positions, the same source indicated.