Egypt, UNEP Mull Boosting Cooperation

Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad met Saturday 04/06/2022 with Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Inger Andersen on the sidelines of their participation in the "Stockholm + 50" conference.

The meeting dealt with boosting joint cooperation on formulating the COP27 agenda and initiatives scheduled to be launched during the conference.

Egypt, as COP27's chairmanship, is keen to launch several important initiatives, especially on food and water security, the minister said.

She expressed Egypt's aspiration to work with the United Nations Environment Program to push forward the waste management initiative.

The minister invited the UNEP to participate in an Egypt-hosted conference in September for African ministers of environment and finance to find out the needs and financing gaps in Africa.

In turn, Andersen praised Egypt's constant keenness to involve civil society and youth in efforts to address climate change, stressing the need to urge member states to reduce emissions and support climate finance so that pledges are effectively implemented.