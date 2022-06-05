Egypt: Environment Minister Urges Intensifying Efforts Concerning Climate Change

Environment Minister Yasmin Fouad asserted on Saturday 04/06/2022 the importance of intensifying efforts concerning climate change.

This came in her speech during a session for the third leadership meeting currently being held in Sweden within the Stockholm+50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all - our responsibility, our opportunity" (Stockholm+50) activities.

The meeting was also attended by the Finish environment minister to discuss means of accelerating the implementation of the environmental dimension to reach sustainable development.

During the meeting, Fouad urged developed countries to provide necessary means to help developing nations keep pace with progress but with taken all environmental considerations into account to preserve planet Earth.

She also pointed out at the importance of expanding climate funding sources in order to implement the upcoming projects and commitments.

The minister also urged to raise the awareness concerning the environmental and sustainable work to help the upcoming generations.