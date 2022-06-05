Kenya: 11 Perish As 14-Seater With 20 Onboard Rolls in Self-Involved Mwingi Crash

Kitui — Eleven people died on Saturday night after a 14-seater Public Service Vehicle (PSV) they were travelling in veered off the road and rolled multiple times.

The vehicle had over twenty people on board coming from a dowry ceremony in Mwingi's Kanyonyoo area according to a local administrator who confirmed the incident.

Kanyonyoo sub-location Assistant Chief Jacob Mueti said the PSV lost control as it attempted to overtake another vehicle.

All 11 bodies were taken to Kitui Level IV Hospital Mortuary while several others who sustained injuries were admitted for treatment at the same facility.

Others were taken to Matuu Level IV Hospital in Machakos and the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.