Morocco: Euromed Summit - Cese President Calls for Deep Reform of Health Systems

Rabat — The President of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE), Ahmed Réda Chami, has called for a deep reform of health systems, social protection and production mode to develop regional value chains.

In his opening remarks as the 2022 Euromed Summit of Economic and Social Councils and similar institutions, held from May 31 to June 1 in Marrakech, Chami stressed that "the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the fragility of societies' development models on both sides of the Mediterranean," a joint statement by the CESE and the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) said.

He also called for a profound reform of health systems, social protection and production methods to develop regional value chains, according to the same source.

This crisis requires a strong regional and international response, guided by an obligation of solidarity and shared responsibility involving a partnership even more supportive and innovative between the two shores to overcome the effects of the crisis of the pandemic and revive the key economic sectors of the Mediterranean countries," Chami was quoted as saying.

For her part, EESC President Christa Schweng said the recovery in the Euro-Mediterranean region and the emergence of resilient and sustainable socio-economic models should be carried out according to universal principles such as respect for the law, protection of democratic values and shared commitment to sustainable development.

The 2022 edition of the Euro-Mediterranean Summit of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions ended Wednesday in Marrakech after two days of intense debates and exchanges.

This summit, which was attended by economic and social councils and similar institutions from 30 countries, provided an opportunity to discuss ways of mitigation and economic and social reconstruction, as well as the various opportunities revealed by the Covid-19 to promote sustainable development of the Euro-Mediterranean region.

Placed under the theme "Covid-19: the role of civil society in the reconstruction and resilience of the Euro-Mediterranean region", this meeting was also an opportunity to exchange and discuss the role of civil society organizations, the contribution of digitalization and prospects for Euro-Mediterranean cooperation for better resilience and successful post-Covid-19 recovery of the region.