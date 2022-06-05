Tunisia: Salvation Front Holds Popular Meeting in Degach

Tunis/Tunisia — The Salvation Front, opposed to the July 25 process, held yesterday a popular meeting in the city of Degach in the governorate of Tozeur, during which the leaders of this movement voiced their determination to continue their action to defeat the coup.

Front member Ridha Belhaj stated to the media that the movement is determined "not to abandon Tunisia to Kais Saied's philosophy of destruction," adding that "instead of being the President of the Republic, Saied has become the "country's distroyer."

Belhaj considered that Saied's decision to dismiss 57 judges leaves no doubt in the mind of any objective person as to his determination to continue the process of distroying the institutions of the revolution and the Republic.

He pointed to the poor participation in the first meeting of the dialogue for the new Republic advocated by the Head of State, which had been reduced to "unrepresentative figures," rendering the dialogue lacking in legitimacy, recalling the judges' stance and their call on the President to stop manipulating the judiciary.

Taking the floor, leader Jawhar ben Mbarak underlined that the restrictions that hindered the Degach meeting had been predictable, describingd the group of the President of the Republic's supporters who had tried to disrupt this "legal" meeting as "populists."

Salvation Front coordinator Nejib Chebbi blamed the local and security authorities for what happened at the meeting, saying that the front's leaders had voiced their satisfaction at the Tunisian General Labour Union's (UGTT) refusal to participate in the dialogue advocated by the Head of State.