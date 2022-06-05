Tanzania: Whiff of World Cup for U-17 Girls

Tanzania U-17 National Women team, Serengeti Girls is keen to snatch the World Cup ticket when they host Cameroon at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar today.

The brave U-17 Girls have a downhill task against hard-fighting Cameroon as they enter the pitch buoyed with 4-1 victory they stamped away in Yaoundé, Cameroon a fortnight ago.

To see the finals to be staged in India later this year, Serengeti Girls must win, draw even lose by not more than 3-0 goals, a task that seem to be very assailable for the brave young queens.

Serengeti Girls have advanced to the final round of the U-17 Women's World Cup finals after 5-2 aggregate victory over Burundi.

Other teams in this round are Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana and Morocco.

Ethiopia will play against Nigeria and Ghana will face Morocco to secure the two remaining tickets.

Serengeti Girls had a downhill task over Burundians following their 4-0 victory in the first leg last month in Burundi.

In the return leg, Burundi won 2-1 at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar; despite winning, the brave Tanzanian ladies progressed to the third and final round after banking a 5-2 aggregate win.

Though Coach Bakari Shime hailed his players after an impressive 4-1 win over Cameroon, he kept on cautioning his charges that they should not celebrate until the end of 90 minutes of their return leg in Zanzibar.

He said:"I made many changes, allowing most key players to rest and use those who did not play in Burundi. Our goal was to advance to the final stage, and we have achieved the plan."

Shime urged Tanzanians to have faith in their players and that they are committed to making Tanzanians proud.

The coach has called for support from all football fans. They applauded TFF and the government for their effort to support the country.

Prior to travelling to Cameroon, Serengeti Girls pitched a camp in Karatu, Arusha, to prepare for the match and that paid off.

Before hosting Serengeti Girls, Cameroon whipped Zambia 5-0 in the two-legged encounter.

Africa will be represented by three teams in the World Cup Finals, which will take place in India from October 11-30 this year.

Serengeti Girls striker Clara Luvanga leads the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup scoring chart for Africa qualifiers.

In the match staged on May 20th in Yaoundé, Clara Luvanga was the match heroine after netting a hat-trick.

The deadly striker has already netted 10 goals in the four matches she has played so far

Luvanga has therefore overshadowed Yasmine Zouhir of Morocco and Opeyemi Ajakaye from Nigeria who have each scored five goals so far in the competition to help their teams reach into the last pair of qualifying games.

Also, Tanzanian Neema Paul and Djennah Cherif of Morocco are present on the scoreboard after netting four goals apiece to enable their flag carrier sides to move ahead.

With three goals are Aisha Juma (Tanzania), Omowunmi Bello (Nigeria), Doha El Madani (Morocco), Fatoumata Samoura (Guinea), Georgina Aoyem (Ghana) and Camila Daha (Cameroon).