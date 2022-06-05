Tanzania: Simba - Quality Players, Utmost Goal

SIMBA have vowed to inject into the squad 'success hungry' players who will be performing their duties with all their energy in order to bring back titles at the club.

The Reds are on the verge to end the current season with no major silverware in their cupboard after missing out an opportunity to defend the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) and Premier League titles they claimed last season.

They only have Mapinduzi Cup as their season's notable achievement hence they are in the process to overhaul the team to make sure that next term, they do get back to their usual rhythm.

Recently, the club's chairman of the Board of Directors Salim Abdallah 'Try Again' said they are aware of what to do in the team to restore its perfect reputation ahead of next term.

"The truth is that there are some players who should be off-loaded from the squad because of a number of factors including age since football goes at par with age.

"We are football leaders and we know that our team has been tasting success for a long time a thing which sometimes make players to relax as they consider recorded successes as a normal thing hence they lack that hunger to achieve more," he said.

He added that this is the best moment for Simba to ensure that they overhaul well the team by bringing on board players who are hungry for success and ready to play football.

"We are going to remain with a certain number of players. Others have their contracts ending and the other category have dropped in their performance and will be given a be-fitting farewell," Abdallah said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He then seized the platform to hail all Simba players for their massive work rate despite undergoing through a tough period like skipper John Bocco whom he said persistent injuries have affected him a lot this term.

"Whenever he got better, he was fighting and unfortunately, he succumbed to another injury recently. These bad moments do happen in football and I believe that soon, he will get back to his usual competitive levels," he narrated.

He also disclosed that one of the reasons they have not managed to shine domestically is because they diverted much energy to do well in CAF Interclub games of which they ended up in quarterfinals though their target was to crawl into the semis.

Simba cling to the second position on the premier league table with 51 points after 25 games and will host Mbeya City in their next league game at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, June 16th.