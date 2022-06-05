Kenya: IEBC to Simulate Election Results Transmission On June 9 - Chebukati

5 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is set to conduct a simulation exercise for the electronic transmission of polls results next week.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Sunday confirmed the exercise will be organized on or before Thursday, June 9.

Chebukati reveled the plans while giving a preliminary response to ten issues of concern raised by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga shortly after he was cleared to join the State House race alongside his running mate Martha Karua.

The simulation exercise is designed to pick challenges in transmission of electronic copies of election results used to collate provisional election results at the National Tallying Center.

Electronically transmitted results are only used to generate a provisional tally with IEBC required to verify physical statutory forms before declaring the outcome of an election.

