Nigeria: Police Ban Indiscriminate Checking of Youths' Phones, Laptops in Kwara

The commissioner of police in Kwara State , Mr Tuesday Assayomo, has warned policemen in the state against indiscriminate stopping and searching of youths in both public and private vehicles for the purpose of looking for incriminating information in their phones and laptops.

Assayomo, in a statement signed by the spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, warned policemen indulging in such unethical practice to desist forthwith or face severe consequences.

To ensure strict compliance with his directive, Assayomo said the police command's special monitoring team has been set up and detailed to be on the look out for deviant officers.

" The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo wishes to inform the general public that the Command stands firmly against the indiscriminate stopping of youths in both private and public transportation and on the streets for the purpose of checking for incriminating information and eventual harassment and extortion by some policemen on field duties.

"The CP has sufficiently warned policemen in such unethical habits to desist forthwith or else severe consequences await such officers. To ensure strict compliance of this directive, Kwara police Command's special monitoring team has been set up and detailed to be on the look out for deviant officers.

"Therefore, members of the public are advised to insist on being taken to the nearest police station in the event of any policeman requesting they submit their phone sets or laptops for search.

" Further to this directive, home owners or tenants are also advised to demand search warrants authenticating the search of such dwelling places before the exercise be allowed .This is to forestall reports of indiscriminate ingress into homes and offices by police men and imposters alike on the excuse of searching and arrest of criminal elements," the statement added.