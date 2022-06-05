Mozambique: Covid-19 - Largest Number of New Cases Since February

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further 45 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This is the largest number of new cases reported in a single 24 hour period since 23 February when 46 cases were diagnosed.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Health, 27 of the new cases were women and 18 were men. 44 were Mozambican citizens and one was a foreigner (the release did not disclose his nationality). They were aged between six and 66.

All the new cases were from southern Mozambique (23 from Maputo province, 21 from Maputo city, and one from Inhambane).

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,327,391 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 623 of them in the previous 24 hours.

578 of these tests yielded negative results, while the 45 positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,754.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be infected with the coronavirus) rose from 2.33 per cent on Monday to 7.22 per cent on Tuesday.

The Ministry reported no deaths on Tuesday, and so the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 2,203.

One Covid-19 patient was discharged from a Maputo hospital on Tuesday, and three new cases were admitted (one in Maputo and two in Gaza). The number of people under medical treatment in the Covid-19 wards rose from four on Monday to six on Tuesday - two each in Maputo, Matola and Gaza. Two of these patients were in intensive care and were receiving supplementary oxygen.

There were 21 full recoveries from Covid-19 on Tuesday (nine in Maputo province, seven in Maputo city, four in Cabo Delgado and one in Manica). The total number of recoveries now stands at 223,397, which is 98.96 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 126 on Monday to 150 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo province, 62; Maputo city, 53; Gaza. 19; Inhambane, five; Cabo Delgado, five; Nampula, three; Niassa, two; and Sofala, one. There were no active cases in Zambezia, Tete or Manica.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 13,283 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. 14,230,189 have now been fully vaccinated against the disease, which is 93.6 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.