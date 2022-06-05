Zimbabwe: Breaking - Former Tsvangirai Advisor and Fierce Gvt Critic Alex Magaisa Dies

UK-based law lecturer Alex Magaisa and forner advisor to the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died.

Magaisa suffered a cardiac arrest Sunday, morning according to online sources.

In 2013, Magaisa announced on Facebook he had been diagnosed with a heart problem.

Tributes are pouring in for the law expert and government critic.

Political scientist Ibbo Mandaza confirmed the development in a Twitter post saying: "Just received the sad news that Alex Magaisa is no more, a great loss to Zimbabwe's intellectual community, to the struggle for a better and democratic Zimbabwe."

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono also said: "Zimbabwean public intellectual Dr Alex Magaisa has died. He suffered a cadiac arrest this morning at Margate Hospital at 10am."