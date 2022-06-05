Tunisia: July 25 Movement to Organise Awareness Campaigns to Ensure Success of Referendum

Tunis/Tunisia — The July 25 Harak, a movement supporting President Kais Saied, said, Thursday, at a press conference that it will organise awareness campaigns across the country during which it will seek to make the event of the July 25 Referendum a success.

All local (26) and regional (146) sections of the movement will be mobilised to make this political event a success, said Secretary-General of the movement Kamel Harrabi describing it as "decisive" for Tunisia.

If the referendum fails, Tunisia will not be able to establish a new Republic. Tunisia will return to the period before July 25, 2021, he said.

Harrabi reminded of the serious political challenges Tunisia was facing before July 25, 2021 and "the black decade" experienced by Tunisian citizens.

This situation triggered an unprecedented political crisis in the country, he underlined.

Today, we will work to encourage Tunisians to contribute positively and actively to the success of the referendum and vote massively on July 25, he added.

The July 25 Referendum will be a success, Harrabi said, adding that most Tunisians "are looking for a political change."