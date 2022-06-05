Tunisia: Arboretum of Tunis Reopens After 10 Years of Closure

Tunis/Tunisia — The Arboretum of Tunis, a plant garden whose creation dates back to the 18th century has reopened to the public and scientists, after 10 years of closure.

It was inaugurated Sunday by the Minister of Environment Leila Chikhaoui, in the presence of several national and international personalities, on the observance of World Environment Day, celebrated this year under the slogan "Only One Earth."

This botanical garden abandoned for several years could become a site rich in biodiversity and an admirable urban landscape in the heart of the city of Tunis.

"The reopening of this garden of plants will benefit both citizens and researchers," said Minister of the Environment, Leila Chikhaoui.

The objective, according to her is to preserve nature and its biodiversity and mix business with pleasure, by highlighting the importance of science in the protection of nature, since the bridge of "knowledge" that links the garden to the City of Science is also inaugurated.

For his part, the Director General of the Environment and Quality of Life at the Ministry of Environment and Local Affairs, Hédi Chebili told TAP the ro-opening of the botanical garden "is part of a policy of redevelopment, restoration and preservation of plant ecosystems in cities to raise awareness among citizens of the fragility of nature amid urbanization and pollution."

The Araboretum, home to "a hundred plant species from three continents on an area of 8 hectares," is a place of learning and research on the richness of nature, "added the official.

Head of the scientific pavilion at the City of Science, Nawfel Ben Maouiaa said the Arboretum of Tunis which also served as "test garden" was created in 1880 with the aim of studying the adaptation of different plant species to the Mediterranean environment.

The opening of the Arboretum is also an opportunity to boost scientific research for the preservation of biodiversity, noted Ben Maouia, adding that activities aimed at the general public will be organised to raise awareness on the importance of sustainable development and protection of biodiversity for future generations.

Agreements between the various stakeholders and the ministries involved (environment higher education agriculture) were signed on the occasion to initiate rehabilitation work, restoration and development of the garden.

The Arboretum of Tunis is located in the north-eastern region of Tunisia. It is located in the northern urban centre of the city of Ariana in the middle of 4 scientific institutions: two research institutions: the Institute of Agricultural Research of Tunis, the Institute of Research in Rural Engineering Water and Forest (INRGRF), the City of Science and the National Institute of Applied Sciences to Technology (INSAT).

The plant collection of the Arboretum has 80% of trees and shrubs including exotic species from several countries of the world: Australia, South America, South Africa, the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

The garden contains several plant subdivisions including the palm grove (Phoenix, Canariensis..), the horticultural collection (Ficus, Mélias, Cercis), the geographical collection (Eucalyptus and Casuarina) the botanical collection (Acacia, Gleditschia..), the experimental plots (Argan trees..) and the collection of various trees