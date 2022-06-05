Sudan: Tirik Denies Closure of Mineral Resources Company and Other Mining Companies

4 June 2022
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The head of the Higher Council of Beja and Chieftain of Hadandawa Tribes, Sayed Mohamed Al-Amin Tirik, has denied what was reported by the media and social media platforms about the closure of the Council to the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company and mining companies in the Red Sea State.

Tirik said in a video statement that the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company has not been closed and there is no intention to close it, indicating that the Sudanese Company is one of the institutions in eastern Sudan and cannot be closed.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X