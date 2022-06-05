Sudan: Tirik Denies Closure of Mineral Resources Company and Other Mining Companies

Khartoum — The head of the Higher Council of Beja and Chieftain of Hadandawa Tribes, Sayed Mohamed Al-Amin Tirik, has denied what was reported by the media and social media platforms about the closure of the Council to the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company and mining companies in the Red Sea State.

Tirik said in a video statement that the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company has not been closed and there is no intention to close it, indicating that the Sudanese Company is one of the institutions in eastern Sudan and cannot be closed.