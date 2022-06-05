Kenya: 4 Arrested in Nakuru, Police Recover 25 Arrows

5 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Police officers from Njoro have arrested four suspects within Mauche Ward, Nakuru County, and recovered 25 arrows.

The arrests followed police investigations after a photo of the suspects wielding crude weapons was shared on a popular social media platform on May 25.

"They proudly paraded their crude weapons, without regard to security concerns in their neighborhoods. The four suspects are in custody and the recovered arrows kept as exhibits," the National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement on Sunday.

The NPS said the Njoro Sub-County Criminal Investigations Office is processing the suspects for arraignment.

They appealed to the public to excise caution when using social media to avoid spreading misinformation and disinformation.

"As we approach the General Elections, we urge the public to use social media platforms responsibly and to desist from acts that would trigger violence and other criminal activities in their neighborhoods," NPS stated.

NPS stated that being a key stakeholder in the August elections multi-agency arrangement, the service has scaled up deployment to ensure that peace and security prevails before, during and after the General Elections.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X