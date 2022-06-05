Kenya: 4 Arrested in Nakuru, Police Recover 25 Arrows

Nairobi — Police officers from Njoro have arrested four suspects within Mauche Ward, Nakuru County, and recovered 25 arrows.

The arrests followed police investigations after a photo of the suspects wielding crude weapons was shared on a popular social media platform on May 25.

"They proudly paraded their crude weapons, without regard to security concerns in their neighborhoods. The four suspects are in custody and the recovered arrows kept as exhibits," the National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement on Sunday.

The NPS said the Njoro Sub-County Criminal Investigations Office is processing the suspects for arraignment.

They appealed to the public to excise caution when using social media to avoid spreading misinformation and disinformation.

"As we approach the General Elections, we urge the public to use social media platforms responsibly and to desist from acts that would trigger violence and other criminal activities in their neighborhoods," NPS stated.

NPS stated that being a key stakeholder in the August elections multi-agency arrangement, the service has scaled up deployment to ensure that peace and security prevails before, during and after the General Elections.