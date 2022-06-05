Morocco/Ghana: Morocco Qualifies for U17 Women's World Cup

Rabat — Morocco booked its place for the 2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in India on Saturday following positive second leg result in the final round against Ghana (4-2 on penalties), Saturday at Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

The U17 national Squad clinched a 4-2 win on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate score, overturning a two-goal deficit from their first leg defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium on May 20.

Morocco started brightly through Fatima El Ghazouani's 15th minute opener and missed a chance from the spot three minutes before the break.

After the restart, the North Africans resumed the contest on a high and profited from keeper Afi Amenyeku's blunder to double their lead courtesy of Samya Mansaoui in the 47th minute.

Morocco becomes the first North African side to qualify for the finals, earning their first ever ticket to the 2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in India (October 11-30).