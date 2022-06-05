Morocco/Ghana: Morocco Qualifies for U17 Women's World Cup

Nathan Rogers/Unsplash
(File photo).
5 June 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Morocco booked its place for the 2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in India on Saturday following positive second leg result in the final round against Ghana (4-2 on penalties), Saturday at Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

The U17 national Squad clinched a 4-2 win on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate score, overturning a two-goal deficit from their first leg defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium on May 20.

Morocco started brightly through Fatima El Ghazouani's 15th minute opener and missed a chance from the spot three minutes before the break.

After the restart, the North Africans resumed the contest on a high and profited from keeper Afi Amenyeku's blunder to double their lead courtesy of Samya Mansaoui in the 47th minute.

Morocco becomes the first North African side to qualify for the finals, earning their first ever ticket to the 2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in India (October 11-30).

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X