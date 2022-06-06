Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Killing of Worshippers in Ondo

"No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome the light."

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State, on Sunday.

The president said in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, that only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

Scores of worshippers were killed and wounded after gunmen attacked the church. The casualties have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, Ondo State.

President Buhari condoled the families of the victims, the Catholic Church, and the Government of Ondo State, charging emergency agencies to swing into action and bring succour to the wounded.

"No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light. Nigeria will eventually win," he said

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

Media and Publicity

June 5, 2022