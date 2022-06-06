South Africa: Ramaphosa's Stolen Millions - the Namibian Connection

4 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tileni Mongudhi, Sam Sole and Tebogo Tshwane for Amabhungane

In 2020 Namibian authorities identified suspects following a break-in at Cyril Ramaphosa's farm, but sources allege SA intelligence back-channels were used to get the Namibians to let the matter go. Now Arthur Fraser's criminal complaint puts the President on the spot: what did he do, what did he know and why the cover-up?

Information obtained by amaBhungane points to a major cover-up of the 2020 theft of some US$4-million in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

Now the criminal complaint against Ramaphosa laid by former spy boss Arthur Fraser on Wednesday has massively raised the stakes over what exactly happened in the days following the break-in on 9 February 2020.

The key questions are: what did Ramaphosa do, what did he know, and why was it hushed up?

Late Saturday presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya sent a message in response to detailed questions from amaBhungane, stating: "My apologies. Because of the volume of detailed questions we have received, most of which we cannot answer due to pending investigation, we are going to release a statement later to address the issue."

What we do know is that authorities in Namibian law enforcement agencies were alerted to about...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

