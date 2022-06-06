South Africa: Ramaphosa Pleads Innocence, Says Charges Laid Against Him Are Politically Motivated

5 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Queenin Masuabi

Without revealing many details about the theft which took place at his Phala Phala farm in 2020, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed allegations levelled against him by former spy boss Arthur Fraser. He said because the incident was still under investigation, it was not possible to fully explain what transpired.

On Sunday afternoon, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa surprisingly addressed accusations made against him by former State Security Agency and Correctional Services director-general Arthur Fraser.

He was delivering his closing speech at the party's Limpopo provincial conference which was held at The Ranch Hotel in Polokwane.

Ramaphosa said the allegations made against him were politically motivated and that some details on the matter were incorrectly reported by the media -- including the exact amount of money found at his Phala Phala farmhouse in Limpopo.

"I would like to say that I am a farmer, I am in the cattle business and game business. Through that business which has been declared in Parliament and all over, I buy and I sell animals. Sometimes people buy these animals and some of the people who bought the animals -- some of them are here. I do it sometimes through cash or transfers.

"Some of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

