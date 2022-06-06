South Africa: President Ramaphosa Remains Focused On Rebuilding and Recovery

4 June 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledges that while there is much public interest and concern about claims made in a criminal complaint against him, he remains firmly focused on the task of rebuilding the economy and the country.

The President reaffirms that he was not involved in any criminal conduct, and once again pledges his full cooperation with any police investigation.

He confirms that following the incident in February 2020, security has been improved around his homes.

Due to the possible investigation, The Presidency will not be in a position to engage further on the detail of the matters, and urges that due process be allowed to take its course.

The President affirms his commitment to fighting corruption and professionalising law enforcement agencies to better serve and respond to public needs.

He looks forward to The Presidency Budget Vote speech, which will be an opportunity for him to update the nation on the key priorities he outlined in his State of the Nation Address.

