Kenya: Violence Giving Kisumu a Bad Name - Ranguma

5 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma has called for peaceful campaigns devoid of violence as witnessed on Saturday when Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda was attacked during the launch of Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's gubernatorial campaign.

Reacting to the incident on Sunday, Ranguma said such violence being meted on politicians and their supporters is giving Kisumu a bad name.

He said the growth of Kisumu will be pegged on its good name and constant violence will derail the process to develop the lakeside city.

Ranguma, who spoke during an engagement with the media fraternity in Kisumu, said the people of Kisumu should not be coerced but rather be allowed to make their own decision at the ballot on August 9.

The former Governor, set to present himself to the IEBC on Monday as he seeks to be cleared for the gubernatorial race, appealed to the media to remain the watchdog of the society and point out challenges that could stir violence.

MP Ouda was attacked as he made his way to the dais to join Governor Nyong'o who was launching his bid and had invited the MP to grace the occasion.

He wondered why Governor Nyong'o, who was his host, failed to condemn the actions of the goons who attacked him.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X