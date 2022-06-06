Kenya: Aukot Locked Out of Presidential Race After Challenging Requirement on Signatures

5 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Thirdway Alliance presidential aspirant Ekuru Aukot has been disqualified from contesting in the August 9th presidential race after contesting the 48,000 signatures requirement.

Aukot deliberately failed to provide the 2000 signatures from at least 24 counties supporting his bid which is a key requirement for any presidential candidate to cleared for the race.

He told Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati that the requirement was simply impractical threatening to block it in court.

"I am wondering how the other cleared candidates got photocopies of Kenyans' IDs. Lets just be realistic no Kenyan is willing to give you his ID card to photocopy," he said.

The Thirdway Alliance presidential aspirant argued that his candidature in 2017 polls was cleared without the requirement of signatures.

"We deliberately decided not to bring the signatures. People want to be bribed so that they can give you their ID cards to photocopy," Aukot said.

Aukot threatened to file a petition in court on Monday to challenge the signatures requirement for presidential aspirants.

Also on his onslaught is the presidential candidature of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga.

He insisted that his clearance is unlawful since he presented his bid on a corporate political outfit.

Aukot also alleged Odinga used state resources to bank roll his presidential bid.

Despite failing in the signatures requirement, his academic credentials were not stamped by the learning institutions that awarded him the degrees.

